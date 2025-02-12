Grimes Slams Musk for Parading Son at WH Event

Grimes has spoken out against Elon Musk after he paraded their 4-year-old son, "Lil X," in front of the public during a White House event.

The Tesla CEO, who is the father of 12 children including three with his former partner Grimes, was seen with their son as President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at boosting the role of DOGE's powers in government.

The Canadian musician, 36, has now taken to X to blast Musk, 53, for putting their son in the spotlight.

"He should not be in public like this," she wrote. "I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh."

Her comments come in response to another user who stated, "Lil X was very polite today! … You raised him well … He was so cute when he told DJT 'please forgive me, I need to pee.'"

Grimes and Musk began dating in 2018 and had an on-off relationship until their final separation in September 2021.

Their first child together, whose full name is X Æ A-Xii, was born in May 2020, according to Page Six. Subsequently, the former couple quietly welcomed their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, known as Y, through surrogacy in December 2021.

Then, in a surprise revelation from journalist Walter Isaacson's biography "Elon Musk" in September, it emerged that Musk and Grimes had a third child, a son named Techno Mechanicus, also referred to by the couple as Tau.

In 2023, Grimes made headlines when she accused Musk of "ripping my family apart" while claiming that the mother of his twins, Shivon Zilis, had blocked her on Twitter. Grimes made her remarks while commenting on a post that featured an image of Musk and the twins he had with Zilis.

"Tell Shivon to unblock me, and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer," Grimes wrote, according to screenshots made available by the Daily Mail.

"I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart," Grimes said.