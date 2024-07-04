Ellen Degeneres Cancels 4 Comedy Tour Shows With No Explanation

Ellen DeGeneres has canceled four dates on her stand-up comedy tour without explanation.

Ticketmaster informed ticket holders that DeGeneres' shows in Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, and Chicago, planned for July and August, have been canceled.

"Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event," the site noted. "You don't need to do a thing. We'll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer."

DeGeneres revealed her summer tour across North America in May, describing it as "the last opportunity for fans to witness a comedy legend in her final curtain call."

She kicked the tour off in Los Angeles in April and used the stage as her platform to poke fun at being "kicked out of show business" for being "mean" after allegations in 2020 of a hostile work environment and sexual misconduct on the set of her talk show.

Reflecting on her being labeled the "most hated person in America," DeGeneres noted that the ordeal stripped her television persona of its former glory, according to People.

"The hate went on for a long time, and I would try to avoid looking at the news," she said. "The 'be kind' girl wasn't kind. That was the headline."

Highlighting the key phrase she would use to end her show, "Be kind to one another," DeGeneres joked that it became a "problem" because people started to think of her as a "one-dimensional character who gave stuff away and danced up steps."

DeGeneres shared that she has since come to terms with what became of her career.

"I'm making jokes about what happened to me, but it was devastating," she said. "It took a long time for me to want to do anything again."

Now her focus is on the tour, which marks her comeback to comedy.

"I think that we need more laughter and less drama," she said.