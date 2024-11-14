Actor Eva Longoria Reveals Why She Moved Her Family Out of 'Dystopian' US

Actor Eva Longoria, who stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris during her presidential campaign, has revealed why she moved her family out of the "dystopian" United States.

In an interview with Marie Claire, the "Desperate Housewives" actor, 49, shared that there were a multitude of reasons, ranging from homelessness to high taxes in California, that ultimately pushed her, her husband, José Bastón, and their son, Santiago, 6, to live between Mexico and Spain.

"I had my whole adult life here," Longoria said. "But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it's the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to [expletive] on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now."

Longoria further cited the presidential election results as a motivating factor for her decision to leave the U.S.

"The shocking part is not that he won," she said of President-elect Donald Trump's victory over Harris. "It's that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office."

Recalling her feelings of depression after Trump's 2016 win, Longoria added: "If he keeps his promises, it's going to be a scary place."

Over the summer, Longoria rallied voters for Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Speaking with Marie Claire, the actor shared her disillusionment with the U.S. election process.

"It was like, 'Does my vote really matter? Am I really making a difference?'" she said. "I was so untethered to the core of what I believe because I truly believed in my soul that the best person wins. And then that happened, and I was like, 'Oh, wait. The best person doesn't win.'"

Reflecting on her current situation, Longoria acknowledged that she was "privileged" to be able to leave the country.

"I get to escape and go somewhere," she said. "Most Americans aren't so lucky. They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."