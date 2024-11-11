WATCH TV LIVE

Former Aide: Biden Should Resign, Make Harris President

By    |   Monday, 11 November 2024 01:32 PM EST

President Joe Biden should resign so that Vice President Kamala Harris can take over until inauguration day, former Harris aide Jamal Simmons told CNN's "State of the Union" over the weekend.

"Joe Biden's been a phenomenal president, he's lived up to so many of the promises he's made," Simmons said. "There's one promise left that he could fulfill, being a transitional figure. He could resign the presidency in the next 30 days, make Kamala Harris president of the United States."

Simmons said Harris becoming president "would absolve her from having to oversee the Jan. 6 transition of her own defeat. And it would make sure, it would dominate the news, at a point where Democrats have to learn drama and transparency and doing things the public will wanna see."

He added that "this is the moment for us to change the perspective of how Democrats operate."

After the show, Simmons posted his proposal on X, stating that "Dems have better policies but we must realize the old rules no longer apply. We are not playing table tennis. We are in a mixed martial arts fight and Americans respond to drama and excitement. We should use that to make our arguments for a better path forward."

Brian Freeman

