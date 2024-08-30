'DWTS' Pro Chigvintsev Arrested for Suspected Domestic Violence

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev was arrested in Napa County, California, on Thursday on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff's Department, confirmed to CNN that Chigvintsev was arrested at around 10 a.m. PDT in Yountville. The investigation is still underway, and details about the incident or any victims were not disclosed.

Chigvintsev was booked at the Napa County jail with bail set at $25,000, as shown in online records.

According to Carlos Villatoro from the Napa County District Attorney's office, no formal charges have been brought against Chigvintsev, as the case has not been sent to the DA's office for review.

Chigvintsev, 42 and his wife, former WWE star and reality TV personality Nikki Bella, 40, have not responded to CNN's request for comment.

The pair met after partnering up on season 25 of "DWTS." The arrest came days after they celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary, The Guardian noted.

On Monday, Bella gushed over her husband on social media. Taking to Instagram, she shared a highlight reel from their 2022 Paris wedding, which was set to Haley Reinhart's rendition of the Elvis classic, "Can't Help Falling in Love."

"This song is our love story," she wrote. "I'll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God."

"How my feelings felt too soon," she continued. "It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that's when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be."

Concluding the post, she wrote, "Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you!"

Chigvintsev commented on Bella's post, "Love you."

It is unclear whether Bella was involved in the incident. According to the New York Post, the alleged victim has asked for total confidentiality.

"This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time," a representative for Bella said in a statement to Closer Weekly.