4 Arrested in Killing of 'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of "General Hospital" star Johnny Wactor, who was fatally shot earlier this year by thieves trying to steal his vehicle's catalytic converter.

The suspects, ranging from 18 to 22 years of age, were arrested Thursday in Los Angeles, according to The Guardian, which noted that three were booked for murder and the fourth as an accessory.

"Early this morning, the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Bureau Homicide conducted search warrants relating to the John Wactor case at several locations throughout Los Angeles," read a statement police shared with People.

Wactor was killed on May 25. It later emerged that the 37-year-old was trying to shield a female colleague from the gunfire.

The woman, later identified as Anita Joy, spoke out about the incident days later on social media. The pair, who worked together at a bar, were walking together after their shift when Wactor saw the suspects had hoisted his car.

Joy recounted that Wactor "cautiously approached the men, questioning what they were doing, at first thinking the car was being towed."

"We were no threat and Johnny kept his cool as he always did, simply stating that it was his car and for them to leave. Hands open to his sides in peace," Joy wrote.

"Johnny was between me and the man who shot him — as I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms and as I grabbed for him, I shouted, 'Hunny you ok?!' And he only responded, 'Nope! Shot!' "

The suspects fled the scene in a car. Wactor was taken to a hospital, where he was later declared dead, according to The Guardian.

The county medical examiner reported that Wactor died from a gunshot wound to the chest, ruling it a homicide.

In August, police asked for the public's help to identify the suspects by releasing surveillance photos of them and their getaway car.

"My only peace is that I was with him and this didn't happen to him alone," Joy wrote. "My only other peace will be seeing these awful men brought to justice."