Actor Akili McDowell Charged With Murder

Actor Akili McDowell, known for his roles in "Billions" and "David Makes Man," was arrested and charged for a fatal shooting in Texas.

Homicide investigators charged the 21-year-old star in the death of Cesar Peralta, according to a statement by the Harris County Sheriff's Office released Sunday on social media. McDowell was taken into custody and booked at the Harris County Jail.

Deputies responded to an incident on July 20 in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 13503 North Thorntree in East Harris County, according to The Hollywood Reporter, citing The Harris County Sheriff's Office. They found an adult male, initially believed to be in his 20s.

The victim, later identified as 20-year-old Cesar Peralta, was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining gunshot wounds. The suspect fled the scene, police said.

Harris County police records obtained by The Hollywood Reporter indicate that when McDowell was arrested Friday for suspected murder, he was already out on bond for a theft charge. The actor had been booked for theft Thursday, one day before his arrest in connection with Peralta's murder.

A $400,000 bond was set for McDowell, and as of Monday afternoon, he remained in custody at the Harris County Jail. Police said the investigation is ongoing

McDowell played Savion Williams in two episodes of "Billions" and starred in "David Makes Man," a series by "Moonlight" writer Tarell Alvin McCraney about a young prodigy escaping poverty. The show premiered in 2019 and had 20 episodes over two seasons. McDowell also has a leading role in the upcoming film "The Waterboyz."

McDowell has also appeared in several other roles, such as Young Isaac in the 2015 crime thriller "Criminal Activities" with John Travolta and Michael Pitt; Zavier Gibbs in ABC's 2015 limited series "The Astronaut Wives Club"; and a young George Washington Carver in the 2018 Trinity Broadcast Network series "Chase the Lion," USA Today reported.