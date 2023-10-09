Rapper Drake Takes a Break From Music to Prioritize Health

Multiaward-winning rapper Drake has announced he is taking a break from music amid ongoing health issues.

"I probably won't make music for a little bit; I'm gonna be honest," the 36-year-old said on his SiriusXM radio program "Table for One," according to The Guardian.

Several shows have been postponed since Drake revealed the news.

"I need to focus on my health, first and foremost — and I'll talk about that soon enough," he continued. "Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life, and I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach."

Drake added, "I'm going to lock the door on the studio for a little bit.

"I don't even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or something. Maybe a little longer."

The Guardian noted that Drake had been set to perform in Denver, New Orleans, Nashville, and Columbus, Ohio.

The announcement came shortly after the release of Drake's new album "For All the Dogs," which marked his ninth studio album, the cover of which was drawn by his 5-year-old son Adonis.

The launch did not come without hiccups.

On Friday evening, the Pet Shop Boys accused him of incorporating the chorus from their song "West End Girls" into his track "All The Parties" without giving proper credit or seeking permission.

The duo, consisting of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, saw their debut single "West End Girls" achieve instant success in both the United States and the U.K. when it was featured on their 1986 album "Please," according to Variety.

The outlet noted that currently, the track only lists BNYX®, Boi-1da, Fierce, Coleman, Maneesh, Harley Arsenault, JDolla as credited producers, and Drake as the sole credited writer.

A representative for Drake and Pet Shop Boys did not immediately respond to Variety's requests for comment.