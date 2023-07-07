Fan Throws Phone at Drake During Live Performance

Drake is the latest in a string of performers to be hit with objects during a live performance.

The rapper was performing Wednesday at Chicago's United Center when he was hit in the arm with a cellphone.

Citing video footage, Billboard described Drake performing on stage when someone from the crowd threw a phone. After he was struck, Drake looked down at his hand before continuing the performance.

Bebe Rexha and country music sensation Kelsea Ballerini encountered similar incidents during recent performances.

Bebe Rexha was struck in the face by a cellphone.

"I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny" the accused, Nicolas Malvagna, later said according to a criminal complaint cited by the New York Post.

Meanwhile, Ballerini had to pause her concert after a bracelet thrown by a concertgoer hit her in the face.

In another incident, Ava Max was slapped by a fan who rushed on stage, Billboard noted. Additionally, at the BST Hyde Park concert in London on June 25, a fan threw their mother's ashes onto the stage while Pink was performing.

"This is your mom?" Pink said as she picked up the bag, according to USA Today. "I don't know how I feel about this."

Adele paused one of her recent Las Vegas residency shows to address a troubling trend.

"Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f****** show etiquette at the moment?," the singer said to the audience, according to the Daily Mail.

"Throwing s*** on stage, have you seen them? I f****** dare you, I dare you throw something at me, I'll f****** kill you," she added.