Tags: drake | arrested | astroworld

Drake's Reps Deny Reports He Was Arrested in Sweden

drake speaks to a crowd
Drake (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 15 July 2022 11:30 AM EDT

Drake's representatives dismissed reports that the rapper was arrested at a Stockholm nightclub. 

The rumors emerged after photos and video of the Grammy winner landing at Sweden’s Arlanda Airport Wednesday in his personal Boeing 767 began circulating on social media. There have been several reports claiming that Drake visited the Ostermalm district of Stockholm and spent time at Ciccio’s restaurant. 

By Thursday, #freedrake was trending on social media, but his representatives have since said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that Drake was in his hotel in the Swedish capital and had not been arrested.

Drake on Wednesday revealed details of a music festival set to take place from July 29 to Aug. 1 in his hometown in Toronto. His October World Weekend will also include performances from Young Money reunion featuring Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, as well as Lil Baby and Chris Brown. 

Last year Forbes reported that Drake, along with Travis Scott, Apple Music, Live Nation, and NRG Stadium, were being sued with a $2 billion lawsuit representing nearly 300 alleged victims in the tragedy at Astroworld in Houston. Ten people were killed and hundreds injured when the crowd surged during Scott's performance at the event on Nov. 5.

Drake appeared as Scott's guest performer. He commented on the "devastating tragedy" shortly after in a statement on Instagram.

"I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself," Drake wrote.

"My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all,” he added.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 15 July 2022 11:30 AM
