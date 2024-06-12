Billy Ray Cyrus Files for Divorce After 8 Months of Marriage

Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce from Firerose after just eight months of marriage.

The country music star filed the paperwork on May 23 in Williamson County, Tennessee, Entertainment Tonight reported, citing court documents.

He listed the separation date as May 22, citing "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct" as the reasons for the divorce. Under "Grounds for Annulment," Billy Ray claimed that "consent to marriage was obtained by fraud."

The court documents state the estranged couple lived together for seven months. Firerose (real name Johanna Rosie Hodges) had to leave Cyrus' residence by May 24 at 5 p.m. and could not return without his written permission. Cyrus must pay her $500 per night for 10 nights to stay at a hotel or Airbnb while she finds a new place.

Additionally, he must pay her $5,000 per month for three months or until the divorce is finalized, whichever comes first. Payments are due on the first of each month. Firerose must also give Cyrus his social media and other account passwords.

It is unclear what led to the divorce.

"Mr. Cyrus and the court filings speak for themselves," Billy Ray's attorney, Jason Talley, told Entertainment Tonight. "Currently we don't have any further comments to add."

Cyrus, 62, and Firerose, 36, tied the knot Oct. 10, 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee. In an interview with People back in 2022, Cyrus revealed they met while on the set of the Disney Channel series "Hannah Montana," in which Firerose was auditioning for a part.

She did not get the role, but she and Cyrus forged a "solid" friendship. Then, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the pair became songwriting partners.

At the time, Cyrus was experiencing problems in his marriage with Trish. The pair finalized their divorce after almost 30 years of marriage earlier that year but in her filing, Tish said she and Cyrus have not lived together in more than two years.