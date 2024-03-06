×
Tags: miley cyrus | mother | sister | marriage | hollywood | music | nashville

Miley Cyrus Confronted Mom About Marrying Sisters' Ex

By    |   Wednesday, 06 March 2024 11:46 AM EST

Miley Cyrus confronted her mother for marrying her younger sister's ex-lover, it has emerged.

In August, Tish Cyrus, 56, wed actor Dominic Purcell, 54, who allegedly had a prior relationship with her 24-year-old daughter Noah Cyrus. A source has since revealed Miley Cyrus previously addressed the situation with her mother.

"She confronted her mom about it," the insider said, according to the New York Daily News, adding, "She thinks it's a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy."

According to another insider, "Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends-with-benefits way, off and on."

The "Prison Break" star and Noah Cyrus reportedly ended their relationship before her mother, who was aware of it, pursued Purcell. Commenting on the situation, the source said Tish Cyrus "never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married."

According to the report, Noah and her brother, Braison Chance Cyrus, were not present at the Malibu nuptials.

"Tish was the one who did not invite Noah and Braison to her wedding, and blocked them on Instagram after she pursued Dominic … it was Tish who requested security at her wedding to keep Noah and Braison out," a source revealed, the Daily News reported.

It has been an adjustment for Noah Cyrus "in general for her parents to be divorced," another insider shared told Entertainment Tonight, adding that Tish Cyrus "didn't invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama."

Before marrying Purcell, Tish Cyrus was wed to country star Billy Ray Cyrus from 1993 to 2022. They shared three children — Miley Cyrus, Braison Cyrus, and Noah Cyrus. Tish Cyrus had two children with drummer Baxter Neal Helson, while Billy Ray had one child prior.

Purcell has four children from his previous marriage. The "Legends of Tomorrow" actor also dated former "90210" star AnnaLynne McCord.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
