Tags: disney | johnny depp | pirates of the caribbean

Disney Breaks Silence on Depp's Future With 'Pirates'

By    |   Monday, 05 June 2023 10:41 AM EDT

Disney studio executive Sean Bailey broke his silence on the future of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise and whether Johnny Depp will reprise his role as Capt. Jack Sparrow. 

In 2020 Disney announced that there would be a spinoff of the original films starring Margot Robbie. However, last year it emerged that the film had been scrapped.

At about the same time, Depp shut down rumors that he would return to the franchise after Australian gossip site Poptopic alleged that he was hammering out the details of a $301 million deal with Disney to appear in the sixth "Pirates of the Caribbean" film. 

In a new interview with The New York Times, Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, discussed the next "Pirates" film. While he did not confirm Depp's return, he alluded to leaving the door open. 

"We think we have a really good, exciting story that honors the films that have come before but also has something new to say," Bailey said.

As for Depp's return, Bailey said Depp was "noncommittal at this point." 

Franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer previously said he would welcome Depp back as part of the projects while discussing whether the actor's high-profile lawsuit with his ex-wife Amber Heard would impact his future with the franchise.

"You'd have to ask them. I can't answer that question. I really don't know," Bruckheimer told The Hollywood Reporter. "I would love to have him in the movie. He's a friend, a terrific actor, and it's unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do."

Bruckheimer also confirmed that there are two projects in the works, with one starring Robbie. 

"We have a very good script. We developed two of them — the one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast," Bruckheimer said. "The Margot Robbie one needs a little more work. The younger cast one is close. Hopefully, we'll get both of them."

