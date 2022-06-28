×
Tags: johnny depp | disney | pirates of the caribbean | denies | return

Johnny Depp's Rep Denies Reports of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Return

Johnny Depp dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow
Actor Johnny Depp, dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow, at The Walt Disney Studios presentation at Disney's D23 EXPO 2015 in Anaheim, California, on Aug. 15, 2015. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 28 June 2022 10:43 AM

Johnny Depp's representative has dismissed reports that the actor will be reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in "Pirates of the Caribbean."

The denial follows a report from Australian gossip site Poptopic alleging that Depp was hammering out the details of a $301 million deal with Disney to appear in the sixth "Pirates of the Caribbean" film. The outlet credited its information to an industry insider.

"This is made up," Depp's spokesperson said in a statement, according to E! News.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films, recently spoke about whether Depp would return to the franchise.

"Not at this point," Bruckheimer told the Times. "The future is yet to be decided."

Depp starred in five "Pirates of the Caribbean" films over the past 15 years but was dropped from the lead role after his ex-wife, Amber Heard, wrote an opinion column for The Washington Post claiming to be the survivor of domestic abuse.

During his defamation trial against Heard, Depp told the jury that he would not work with Disney again. His legal team claimed Depp lost out on $22 million after Heard published her Washington Post column.

During Depp's cross-examination, Heard's lawyer Ben Rottenborn confronted the actor with a statement he had made to the press regarding working with Disney.

"If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film, correct?" asked Rottenborn, referring to the interview, according to Fox News.

"That is true," Depp replied.

During questioning by his own lawyer, Camille Vasquez, Depp said he made the comment after he felt Disney had spurned him. Depp claimed he felt as if he was "guilty until proven innocent" with Disney executives, according to the Daily Mail.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


