Demi Moore: Bruce Willis 'Stable' Amid Dementia Battle

Demi Moore shared a health update on Bruce Willis, saying the "Die Hard" star is "stable" amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia.

"You know, I've said this before. The disease is what the disease is," Moore, 61, said Sunday while speaking with a crowd at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival, according to People. "And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is. But for where he's at, he is stable."

Willis revealed in March 2022 that he would be retiring from his career, initially citing aphasia as the reason. However, his family later shared that he's battling frontotemporal dementia, a condition that leads to the deterioration of the brain's frontal and temporal lobes.

"What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at. When you're holding on to what was, I think it's a losing game," Moore added of Burce. "But when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness."

Moore shares Rumer Willis, 36, Scout Willis, 33, and Tallulah Willis, 30, with her ex-husband, who remarried Emma Heming Willis in 2009. They share daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10. Despite Bruce Willis and Moore's split in 2000, the former couple have remained on good terms.

"I was there two days ago with my granddaughter," Moore said, referencing Rumer Willis' 17-month-old daughter Louetta. "And being able to share with whatever we have, for however long we have it."

Last month, Tallulah Willis also shared an update on her father, which echoed Moore's remarks.

"He’s doing stable, which in this situation is good, and it’s hard," she said during an appearance on the Today show. "There’s painful days, but there’s so much love. And it’s really shown me to not take any moment for granted."

Days later, she shared photos of herself and her father on Instagram.

"Hey I love this guy so much and feeling feelings is tough stuff, but I’m so grateful to let them flow through me now instead of disconnecting from it! From the forever archives," she captioned the images.