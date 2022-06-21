Dave Chappelle Declines High School Renaming Theater in His Honor

Comedian Dave Chappelle opted against having a school in Washington, D.C., rename its theater after him.

The Duke Ellington School of the Arts, where Chappelle graduated in 1991, was set to name its theater the "Dave Chappelle Theatre," but it will now be called the "Theater for Artistic Freedom & Expression," Chappelle told a crowd gathered at the venue which hosted him Monday, according to Fox 5. The decision was linked to recent criticism from students surrounding his Netflix special "The Closer."

Chappelle faced backlash over comments he made about the trans community in the special and then received scrutiny after his former high school announced it would name its theater after him. Chappelle then caused a stir when he showed up for a surprise visit to the school in November. Rather than receive a warm welcome, he was greeted with conflict. Many students were expecting an apology for his comments on "The Closer."

One student reportedly took to the microphone and called Chappelle a "bigot" and said, "I'm 16 and I think you're childish, you handled it like a child," according to Politico.

"These kids don't understand that they were instruments of artistic oppression," Chappelle said at the event Monday, according to the Washington Examiner. "The more you say I can’t say something, the more urgent it is for me to say it."

Chappelle also offered a defense of his Netflix special and took a shot at the media's coverage of it.

"You cannot report on an artist’s work and remove artistic nuance," he said, according to The Washington Post’s Josh Rogin. "It has nothing to do with what you are saying I can’t say. It has everything to do with my freedom of artistic expression."

On its website, the renamed theater promoted Monday's event in honor of Chappelle.

"‍On June 20, DESA will name the performance arts theatre at Ellington after one of its most noted alumni — comedian and actor Dave Chappelle," the website reads. "The event will include an unveiling, theater dedication, and a production filled with surprises for Dave and the audience. The naming comes in appreciation for his ongoing commitment and service to the school and advocacy for the arts."