Dave Chappelle Faces Backlash From LGBTQ+ Community Over Trans Jokes

Dave Chappelle has been widely criticized for controversial comments he made during his latest comedy special.

The comedian made several jokes directed at the LGBTQ+ community, and particularly the trans community, in Netflix's "The Closer" on Tuesday.

In one jab, Chappelle said that "gender is a fact," adding that "every human being on earth had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth," according to People. The remark drew swift online criticism, notably from actress and director Taylor Ashbrook, who tweeted, "As a trans woman, I have usually defended Dave Chappelle's specials because I think they're hilarious and his jokes about trans women never felt intentionally malicious. The Closer changed my mind on that. That special felt so lazy and disingenuous and I'm really disappointed."

Chappelle also faced backlash after remarks about the Black and queer communities.

"Any of you who have ever watched me know that I have never had a problem with transgender people," he said, via People. "If you listen to what I'm saying, clearly, my problem has always been with white people."

Speaking "directly" to the LGBTQ+ community, Chappelle then said he wanted to "negotiate the release of DaBaby," the rapper who faced massive backlash over homophobic remarks and misinformed comments he made about HIV/AIDS during a live show recently.

Chappelle later said he would no longer be performing LGBTQ+ jokes "until we are both sure that we are laughing together. I'm telling you, it's done. I'm done talking about it. All I ask of your community, with all humility: Will you please stop punching down on my people?"

The statement was met with fury online.

"This is ignoring how Hart, DaBaby, and Chappelle himself punched down first, but more pertinent is that again there is that divide," one Twitter user wrote. "The thought of a gay or trans black person is foreign to him. We don't exist. We are outside of his experience and therefore, a white experience."

Another commented, "Dave [C]happelle spent more time and jokes on gay and Trans people than he did white people, the supposed people all his jokes are directed at. This dude has reach [T]rump level gaslighting in 'the closer.' "