DaBaby Deletes Instagram Apology for Homophobic Comments

DaBaby appears to have backtracked on his apology to the LGBTQ+ community for homophobic remarks made during a live show recently.

Last week, the rapper posted a lengthy apology to Instagram in which he expressed regret for his "hurtful" and "triggering" comments but on Monday the post was no longer visible on his account. The remarks in question were made during a recent live show in Miami. Addressing the audience, DaBaby said, "if you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light up," according to Entertainment Weekly.

He was promptly dropped from various notable events including Lollapalooza and the Governors Ball Festival. He also faced outrage from several celebrities including Madonna, Questlove, and Elton John, as well as from eleven organizations working in HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment which wrote him a private letter that in part read, "at a time when HIV continues to disproportionately impact Black Americans and queer and transgender people of color, a dialogue is critical."

In response, DaBaby posted a now-deleted statement apologizing for his actions.

"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes," he wrote.

"As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging," he continued. "I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That's what I needed and it was received."

