Woman on Date Receives Note From Stranger Telling Her to 'Run'

A woman who was on a date was stunned when a stranger from a nearby table handed her a note telling her to "run" because the man she was with showed too many "red flags."

Twitter user Hadia S recounted the incident in a tweet that included a photo of the note, which was written on the back of an old CVS receipt, that read, "Too many red flags. Run. Be safe girl."

"I had coffee with a guy yesterday," she wrote. "When he went to the bathroom, the gay guy sitting behind me passed me this note."

The photo soon went viral and, after being prompted to elaborate on the red flags, Hadia detailed the incident in several follow-up tweets. She explained that she was aware of the red flags but knew she was not in any danger and decided to stay mainly because she wanted to debate topics with her date that they did not agree on. One of those topics was homophobic comments made by Da Baby. Last month the rapper faced backlash when, during a live show, he said, "if you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light up."

Hadia further pointed out that her date was also a "fan" of controversial dating guru Kevin Samuels, who has been accused of encouraging men to make comments that are derogatory and even violent towards women. A petition calling for his removal from YouTube and Instagram surfaced in July and has since garnered over 29,700 signatures.

"With the rise in violence against women, specifically African American women, YouTuber Kevin Samuels has galvanized a community of men of all races and nationalities in the outspoken hatred of women," the petition states in part.

In her tweet, Hadia admitted to not knowing who Samuels was but, after looking him up online, was "immediately taken aback."

"There were a few other GLARING red flags that I won’t mention, but don’t worry, I would have recognized them with or without the note," she added. "But the note was greatly appreciated and added some laughs to my night. There won’t be a second date."

