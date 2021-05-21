White House to Use Dating Apps to Encourage Vaccinations

The White House is teaming up with some of the most popular dating apps in the country to encourage users to get the COVID-19 vaccine, NBC News reports.

Tinder, OKCupid, Bumble, Match, and Hinge, among others, have all agreed to offer badges to users to show their vaccination status and provide premium content to those who have been fully vaccinated. They will also add filters to show users that have been vaccinated, with OKCupid offering a new matching system that allows users to search according to vaccination status, and show links to vaccine.gov that can help people find out how they can get the vaccine.

"In support of President [Joe] Biden’s goal of getting 70 percent of adults at least one shot by July 4, the largest dating apps in America will launch new features to encourage Americans to get vaccinated," the White House said in a statement.

"According to research from OKCupid, people who are vaccinated or plan to get vaccinated receive 14% more Matches than people who don't plan to get vaccinated," the White House added.

"Hinge will encourage users to share their vaccination status on their profile and give vaccinated users a free 'Rose,' which is premium content that indicates to other users that they’re especially excited to get to know them," the White House said, noting that "Vaccinated people will also receive a free 'Boost' to move their profile to the front of a daters’ stack."

"We’re excited to work with the White House to help 70% of American adults get vaccinated by July 4th. Nothing like fireworks to signal a new spark and a new start for those looking to meet new people IRL this summer," Tinder CEO Jim Lanzone said in a statement on Friday.

OKCupid said in a blog post: "It’s officially the summer of love. After over a year of social distancing and virtual meetups, daters are ready to meet in person, and there’s a newfound emphasis on wanting to do so in a way that is safe for themselves and others. That’s why on Monday, May 24 OkCupid is proud to release the "I’m Vaccinated" profile badge for all daters who report that they’ve had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccination. Everyone who adds the badge to their profile in the first 48 hours will receive a free Boost, and all who add the badge will also be featured in the Vaccinated Stack, which will be released later in June. Those who do not yet have the vaccine will be given resources and information on where to find one when available."