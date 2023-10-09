×
Tags: darius rucker | divorce | beth leonard

Darius Rucker: Felt Like Failure After Divorce

By    |   Monday, 09 October 2023 12:29 PM EDT

Darius Rucker said he felt like a failure after a 2020 split from wife Beth Leonard after 20 years of marriage. 

In an interview with People, the former Hootie & the Blowfish lead vocalist said that while the pair remained "close friends and parenting partners," it was still challenging.

"That stuff hurts, and you feel like a failure," Rucker, 57, said. "But we're still a family — a piece of paper is not going to change that. We're still a family, and that's all because Beth is awesome. She knows it's the best for the kids, and she's a great human being."

Rucker and Leonard share daughter Daniella, 22, and son Jack, 18. Rucker also has daughter Carolyn, 28, from a previous relationship, according to Today.

Commenting on the idea of dating again, Rucker told People that he was "not thinking about that right now."

"I'm just trying to be the best dad I can be for those grown kids," he said.

Rucker began his musical career in the 1980s as the frontman and vocalist for Hootie & the Blowfish, which formed at the University of South Carolina and featured Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, and Jim Sonefeld. 

They played the southern college circuit for years before getting a kickstart after appearing on "The Late Show with David Letterman."

Hootie & the Blowfish secured two Grammy awards during before taking a hiatus in 2008. That same year, Rucker launched a solo career. 

Hailing from Charleston, South Carolina, Rucker later embraced his Southern roots with the chart-topping track "Wagon Wheel," which became the fifth best-selling country song of all time.

Rucker told People that his children kept him grounded, and while they appreciate his music, they don't give too much attention to his profession.

"They truly don't give a s*** what I do for a living. I'm nothing special. I'm their dad," he said. "They love my music, and they think it's cool, but they'll still be at a show, and I'll walk out of the back of my bus, and they'll go, 'Dad, are you going to wear that?' They love letting me know that I'm a dork, and I love them for it."

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment.

TheWire
