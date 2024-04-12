Dance Star Says She Was Stabbed, Attacked With Acid

Former "So You Think You Can Dance" contestant Korra Obidi said she is recovering after an attack in London on Thursday.

The dance alum, who appeared on the series in 2019, opened up about her experience in an Instagram video.

"Currently in an ambulance to the hospital, there was a knife, acid attack on me in the UK in the middle of a live stream," she wrote in a caption of an Instagram video. "There's been a lot of hate in the past but this physical assault is a wake up call."

In the video, Obidi can be heard asking someone off-camera, "Face is burning, can I have some Coke to wash it please? To neutralize the acid?"

Later, a person off-camera notes, "The knife is still here on the premises," as the camera captures a sharp yellow knife on the ground.

The video also shows uniformed personnel washing out Obidi's eyes and spraying her back with an aerosol.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident to E! News, noting that police had been called to respond to an assault in central London on Thursday.

"Officers attended and found a woman in her 30s with a cut to her hand and reporting a liquid had been thrown at her face," the spokesperson said. "She was taken to hospital for treatment. The liquid was later confirmed to be a non-noxious cosmetic item."

The statement further notes that another woman left the premises before law enforcement arrived, and that an investigation is underway.

Obidi later provided an update on her condition in the comment section of the post.

"Guys I'm in the hospital," she wrote. "Safety with travel is no longer a luxury but necessity. The acid was salicylic and I was lucky. Love you guys."