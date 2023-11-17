'Wayne's World' Star Dana Carvey's Son Dead at 32

"Wayne's World" star Dana Carvey's oldest son, Dex Carvey, has died at age 32.

Carvey, 68, and his wife Paula Zwagerman confirmed that their son died Wednesday evening in a statement posted to Instagram on Thursday.

"Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy," the parents said in their statement, noting that Dex Carvey died from "an accidental drug overdose."

"Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, film making, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately. It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life," they said.

"And when you were with him, you loved life too," their statement continued. "He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever."

Concluding their post, the parents reached out to others who may face similar hardships.

"To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers. Dana & Paula," they wrote.

Later, Dana Carvey took to Instagram with another post of his son.

"F--- the tabloids. This is my boy," he captioned a photo of Dex Carvey.

Dex Carvey pursued a career in comedy, supporting his father's 2016 Netflix special "Straight White Male," and featured in projects like "Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser" and the 2013 series "The Funster." In "The Funster" he shared the screen with his father, who is also known for his work on the sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live," which earned him an Emmy for outstanding individual performance in 1993, according to BBC.

Carvey and Zwagerman are also parents to son Thomas Carvey, 30.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.