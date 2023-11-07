Evan Ellingson, Former 'CSI: Miami' Child Star, Dead at 35

Former child star Evan Ellingson, known for roles in "My Sister's Keeper" and "CSI Miami," has died at age 35.

Ellingson died Sunday, CNN confirmed, citing records from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Coroner's division. No cause of death was given but the actor was found in "a bedroom" in the city of Fontana.

Ellingson rose to prominence for his portrayal of Jesse Fitzgerald in the 2009 film "My Sister's Keeper," featuring a family navigating their daughter's cancer diagnosis, starring alongside Abigail Breslin, Jason Patric, and Cameron Diaz.

He made his television debut in 2001 as "young Chuck" in the TV movie "Living in Fear."

As a young actor, he starred in 19 episodes of the ABC sitcom "Complete Savages" from 2004 to 2005 and featured in Season 6 of the Fox TV series "24" alongside Kiefer Sutherland.

Ellingson reflected on his earlier years in a 2009 interview, saying, "My childhood was a cool one. I was busy doing the things I love. I had no regrets because I found my passion for acting early on."

Additional TV credits include "General Hospital," "Mad TV," and "Titus," as well as films such as the war-era movie "Letters from Iwo Jima" (2006) and the indie comedy "Walk the Talk" (2007). Most recently, Ellingson played Kyle Harmon in "CSI: Miami" for three seasons from 2007 to 2010.

"Evan Ellingson was a kind, funny and extremely talented human being," his "My Sister's Keeper" costar Abigail Breslin wrote in a tribute on Instagram.

"Evan was a genuinely thoughtful person who cared so much about turning in the best performance, which he accomplished," Breslin continued. "Some of his scenes in MSK still give me chills."

In her tribute, Breslin noted that although she and Ellingson did not keep in touch much after the film, "he always stayed in my mind as a wonderful and sweet soul, one I am grateful to have crossed paths with.

"My prayers and condolences are with his family at this difficult time. Evan, I know Heaven will welcome you with open arms. Your time on this earth may have been, devastatingly, short. Your humor, exuberance, kindness and bright light will linger forever," she continued, adding, "Sending you peace on your journey to the great beyond and who knows … maybe one day, I'll meet you in Montana. Xx, abster."