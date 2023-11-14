'Euphoria' Producer Kevin Turen Dead at 44

Kevin Turen, a producer behind HBO's "Euphoria" and "The Idol," has died at age 44.

The news was confirmed late Sunday by a spokesperson for Penske Media Corporation in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. No other details on Turen's death have been released.

"Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin's greatest passion was his family and friends," Jay Penske, CEO of PMC and a close friend of Turen, said in a statement. "He was so proud of his children.

"He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world. Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars."

Born in New York, Turen studied at Columbia University and graduated with a degree in English and critical film studies.

He later co-founded Little Lamb Productions alongside Sam and Ashley Levinson, which was responsible for producing the acclaimed series "Euphoria." Additionally, he contributed to Ti West's movies such as "X," "Pearl," and the upcoming "MaXXXine."

Little Lamb also produced "Malcolm and Marie" (2021), starring Zendaya and John David Washington and directed by Sam Levinson; "Breaking" (2022), starring John Boyega; and Olivier Assayas' HBO miniseries "Irma Vep" (2022).

Turen is survived by his wife, Evelina, and their two sons, Jack and James.

Turen's death comes months after the death of co-star Angus Cloud.

It later emerged that Cloud, 25, died of acute intoxication following an accidental overdose mere days after his father. Cloud had cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines in his system at the time of his death, the Alameda County Coroner revealed to People.

Cloud's death was confirmed on July 31 by his family, who noted in a statement that he died at their home in Oakland, California.