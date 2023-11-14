×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: euphoria | producer | kevinturen | dead

'Euphoria' Producer Kevin Turen Dead at 44

By    |   Tuesday, 14 November 2023 12:35 PM EST

Kevin Turen, a producer behind HBO's "Euphoria" and "The Idol," has died at age 44.

The news was confirmed late Sunday by a spokesperson for Penske Media Corporation in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. No other details on Turen's death have been released.

"Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin's greatest passion was his family and friends," Jay Penske, CEO of PMC and a close friend of Turen, said in a statement. "He was so proud of his children.

"He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world. Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars."

Born in New York, Turen studied at Columbia University and graduated with a degree in English and critical film studies.

He later co-founded Little Lamb Productions alongside Sam and Ashley Levinson, which was responsible for producing the acclaimed series "Euphoria." Additionally, he contributed to Ti West's movies such as "X," "Pearl," and the upcoming "MaXXXine."

Little Lamb also produced "Malcolm and Marie" (2021), starring Zendaya and John David Washington and directed by Sam Levinson; "Breaking" (2022), starring John Boyega; and Olivier Assayas' HBO miniseries "Irma Vep" (2022).

Turen is survived by his wife, Evelina, and their two sons, Jack and James.

Turen's death comes months after the death of co-star Angus Cloud.

It later emerged that Cloud, 25, died of acute intoxication following an accidental overdose mere days after his father. Cloud had cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines in his system at the time of his death, the Alameda County Coroner revealed to People.

Cloud's death was confirmed on July 31 by his family, who noted in a statement that he died at their home in Oakland, California.

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Kevin Turen, a producer behind HBO's "Euphoria" and "The Idol," has died at age 44. The news was confirmed late Sunday by a spokesperson for Penske Media Corporation in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
euphoria, producer, kevinturen, dead
317
2023-35-14
Tuesday, 14 November 2023 12:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved