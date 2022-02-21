Courtney Cox Underwent Cosmetic Procedures That Made Her Look 'Really Strange'

Courtney Cox is getting candid about aging.

Speaking during an interview with the Sunday Times Style, the actress admitted she went through a phase in her life during which she battled to accept that she was looking older and so she underwent cosmetic procedures that left her "looking really strange."

Now, as she approaches turning 60, the "Friends" star is embracing where she is at in her life— even if the big 6-0 is "hard to hear or say."

"I can't believe it," she told Sunday Times Style. "There's nothing wrong with being 60, I just can't believe it. Time goes so fast," she said. "There's no question that I am more grounded, I've learnt so much in my life -- what to enjoy, what to try to do more of and what to let go of."

Cox added that she had given up on trying to look the same way she did when she was younger.

"There was a time when you go, 'Oh, I'm changing. I'm looking older,' she explained to the outlet. “And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years. And I didn't realize that, oh sh*t, I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now."

Cox has been open and honest about aging, and about her cosmetic procedures, in the past. Speaking with New Beauty in 2017, she revealed she had all her fillers dissolved.

"I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was," she told the outlet.

"I hope I do. Things are going to change. Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake. You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin like I do. Those aren’t wrinkles—they’re smile lines. I’ve had to learn to embrace movement and realize that fillers are not my friend."

In 2019, Cox told People a similar story about how she stopped undergoing cosmetic procedures because she did not look like herself anymore.

"[I tried] to keep up with time in a way that was anything other than maintenance. I didn’t realize it until one day I kind of stepped back and went, ‘Oh s—. I don’t look like myself,” Cox told the outlet.

After dissolving all her fillers, Cox said she is feeling like her best self.

"So now I just embrace who I am and getting older with what God gave me, not what I was trying to change," she added.