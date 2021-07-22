Tamra Judge Removes Breast Implants Amid Health Concerns

Tamra Judge had her breast implants removed amid health concerns and says she is already feeling the benefits.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum revealed earlier this year that she was going to have an explant surgery done after suffering from various health conditions including thyroid issues, swollen joints, fatigue, and bladder, sinus, and gut inflammation — all of which she said were linked to her implants. On Wednesday she revealed that the surgery had been a success.

"Implants & capsules removed. Feeling tired & a little sore as expected," she captioned a series of photos that showed her chest covered in bandages and drain bags. "I’m pretty sure Not working-out will be the hardest part for me. I know it sounds crazy but I woke up today with rosy cheeks, No sinus congestion and happy thoughts. I’m hoping I will continue to see health improvements as the weeks go on."

Judge added that she had seen her plastic surgeon Dr. Milind Ambe, who told her that "Every thing looks great."

"( Disclaimer- although I do have a good amount of breast tissue , what you’re seeing is swelling, two layer padded bra and gauze)," she added. "I’m excited to be sharing my BII journey with you in September… stay tuned for more info. Thank you."

Judge is not the only celebrity to complain about health issues related to her breast implants.

Earlier this month, former "Bachelorette" star Clare Crawley announced that she was also removing her breast implants, which she said have caused her to suffer multiple health issues over the years. In a video posted to Instagram, Crawley said she had been experiencing hives, rashes, inflammation, and itchiness. She had undergone multiple tests but nothing showed up until she went for a mammogram, which revealed pockets of fluid behind one of her implants.

Crawley also discovered that her white blood count had been elevated over the last five years, and doctors believed this was linked to her implants.

"My body is fighting [my implants]," she explained, adding that her body "can’t heal" because it is in "fight mode constantly."

Taking to her Instagram stories this week, Crawley insisted that having her implants removed was best for her health.

"I have been having these symptoms for the last five years. I have done every elimination thing: Bloodwork, tests, everything imaginable to get to this point," she said, according to People.

"My rash has been really bad lately. Last night I couldn't sleep because I was so itchy," she shared, adding that her implants were the "silicone gummy bear" ones.

"I thought it was the best option to get but I realize now they have some of the most toxic ingredients in them," she said.

"I'm very confident and happy in my decision to remove them for the benefit of my health," Crawley continued. "Maintaining good mental health through this, that is a challenge. But staying strong knowing you're being your own advocate, I'm keeping that at the forefront."

