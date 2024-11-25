Meghan Trainor: 'Can't Wait' for 'Boob Job'

Singer Meghan Trainor has revealed that she will be getting a "boob job," and she "can't wait."

The "All About That Bass" hitmaker opened up about the surgery during an episode of her "Workin' On It" podcast, saying that she was going under the knife after breastfeeding her and Daryl Sabara's second son, Barry.

"My mommy boobies were full of milk, and now they're empty, and then they're full of milk, and now they're empty. They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small," she said, according to Page Six.

Trainor, 30, gave birth to son Riley in 2021 and son Barry in 2023. She also recently lost significant weight, which she said has resulted in her now having "saggy sacks as boobs."

Adding to her motivation to get a breast augmentation was getting her outfits made for her upcoming tour.

"What's really difficult is when I'm trying on all these amazing outfits for tour and for shows coming up, I have to wear the most supportive bras, and it could ruin the outfit," she explained to listeners.

While she has only now opened up about her insecurities, the Grammy winner admitted that she has wanted to have the surgery done for a while.

"I've always joked and said for years like, 'I can't wait till I can get a boob job,'" Trainor said. "I have wanted this my whole life."

Her brother and co-host Ryan Trainor confirmed that she's wanted to have her breasts done since her teens.

"You've said this since you were, like, 16 years old," he said. "So this is not a new thing guys!"

Commenting on the procedure, Trainor said, "It's gonna be huge."

"They're not gonna be big, sorry; they're going to be tiny," she quickly added. "I mean, it's going to be huge for my confidence."

Trainor said that the surgery would simply "lift" with "maybe a little implant."

Concluding the segment, Trainor further revealed that she had also had Botox done.

"So that's what I'm working on. Too much Botox and a boob job," she said. "I'm so LA, dude. I can't smile."