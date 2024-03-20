Megan Fox Confirms Having Plastic Surgery

Actor Megan Fox admitted to undergoing plastic surgery and various other cosmetic procedures.

The "Transformers" star's altered appearance came to the forefront this year when a photo emerged of her at the Super Bowl with fianceé Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift, and Swift's boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce.

The photo quickly went viral, with many questioning Fox, 37, had undergone plastic surgery.

During an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Fox confirmed the procedures, including spending $30,000 on the "biggest boobs that could fit in my body," and what she has not done, according to the Daily Mail.

"I've never had a facelift of any kind, no lateral brow lift although I would like one," she said. "No regular brow lift, I've never done threads. That's not because of some moral thing, I just don't really believe they work and I'm also afraid that they would interfere when I do need to have a facelift.

"I am very tempted to go have my eyebrows snatched like all the way [back]. I want that look. That seems fun and you can do it on a lunch break and I see why it's so tempting."

Fox further said her breasts were enlarged when she was 21 or 22.

"I got them done in between the first and second 'Transformers.' But I had them done conservatively," she said. "Because back then everyone did the work, but you had to do work that was undetectable."

Fox explained that she had her breasts "redone" while breastfeeding because "I don't know where they went, but they went."

"Then I had to have them redone very recently because the first set I didn't have enough body fat to disguise — you could see the rippling thing of the implants," she said.

Fox added that she tried to refrain from going under anesthesia, so when she did it had to be worth it.

"Going under anesthesia is a risk to your life," she said. "So when I had to go in for this set I was like 'Look, if you're going to put me to sleep, if I'm going to be sick for two months from the general anesthesia ... I better wake up with the biggest boobs you can fit in my body'" she said, noting that her breasts were a 32D, "which is not that big, they just look big on my body because my body's tiny."

Fox came under fire in February after defending herself amid speculation over her altered appearance. Taking to Instagram, she responded to the initial criticism, saying in a since-deleted post that it was a "shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll."

"When in REALITY, I look like one of those super expensive real sex dolls you can only get in Japan," she added, according to the Independent.

It was not long before backlash arose, with social media users accusing her of "xenophobia."

"Dear god. That is NOT what I meant," she wrote in response, according to the Independent. "Ukrainian women are hot af and so in my imagination the blowup dolls would also be hot. Let a girl make a joke for [expletive] sake."