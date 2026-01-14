'It Ends With Us' Author Colleen Hoover Updates Cancer Prognosis

Bestselling author Colleen Hoover, known for books including "It Ends With Us," shared her cancer treatment milestone as she marked the final days of her radiation treatment on Monday.

Taking to social media, the 46-year-old author said she had one remaining day of radiation at Texas Oncology.

"Second to last day of radiation," Hoover captioned a post on her Instagram story.

"I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @Texas.Oncology, but they've been great. Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them," she wrote.

Hoover first revealed in December that she was diagnosed with cancer, announcing on Facebook that the cancer was surgically removed and that radiation was required as part of her treatment plan.

In the post, reposted by Katyinkc, she said at the time that chemotherapy was not necessary. Hoover did not specify the type of cancer or when she received the diagnosis.

In that initial statement, Hoover said she delayed seeking care while working on the film adaptation of her novel "Reminders of Him," citing health concerns during production.

"I continued to put off until the movie was finished," she wrote, describing the issues as "recurring."

She also explained her decision to remain silent publicly until more information was available about her prognosis.

"So while it felt huge and scary for a bit, and I had to miss out on the 'Regretting You' premiere and some other important career and personal moment, I just wasn't ready to share with anyone until I knew what the outcome would be."

On Jan. 9, Hoover shared further details about her diagnosis after meeting with a geneticist to assess potential causes.

In a Facebook post, she said test results ruled out hereditary factors.

"I got results back today from the geneticist that say my cancer did not come from family genes," she wrote. "It also didn't come from the two main causes of the cancer, which are HPV and excessive hormones.

"This means it was more than likely environmental/lifestyle, which is lack of exercise, poor diet and stress."

Hoover added that, while she was "happy and grateful to be alive," she hated vegetables and having to get off the couch and work out.

"If you see me at the gym, don't even tell me good job," she said. "If you see me at a restaurant eating grilled chicken and drinking water, I'm probably real mad about it."

Several months earlier, on Oct. 17, Hoover announced that she would miss multiple professional appearances.

She cited surgery as the reason for her absence.

"I'm super bummed, but am having an unavoidable surgery and can't travel for a while," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I'll live vicariously through you guys."

Hoover has continued to work on multiple film adaptations during her treatment.

In October, "Regretting You" became her second novel adapted for the screen. Production has been underway on "Verity," with Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett photographed filming scenes.

"Reminders of Him," the project Hoover said she prioritized while managing her health, is scheduled for theatrical release on March 13.