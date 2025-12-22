Barry Manilow Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Barry Manilow has been diagnosed with lung cancer and will postpone several arena concerts originally scheduled for January while he undergoes surgery.

Manilow announced the news on Instagram, saying that doctors discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung during recent medical testing and do not believe the disease has spread.

The 82-year-old performer said the tumor will be surgically removed and that he is not expected to require chemotherapy or radiation.

"As many of you know I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks," Manilow wrote on Instagram. "Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK."

"The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed," he continued. "It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That's the good news."

Manilow said the diagnosis followed weeks of respiratory illness that began earlier this year and included a relapse after an initial recovery period.

He had resumed performing in Las Vegas when his doctor ordered additional imaging as a precaution, which led to the discovery.

"The bad news is that now that the Christmas Gift Of Love concerts are over I'm going into surgery to have the spot removed," he wrote. "The doctors do not believe it has spread, and I'm taking tests to confirm their diagnosis. So that's it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns."

Because of the surgery and recovery period, Manilow said his planned nine-city U.S. tour, which had been set to begin in January, has been postponed.

The affected shows will now take place in late February, March, and April.

"I'm very sorry that you have to change your plans," Manilow wrote to fans.

He said his next scheduled performances will be over Valentine's Day weekend at what he described as his "home away from home," the Westgate resort and casino in Las Vegas, with shows planned for February 12, 13, and 14.

"Something tells me February is going to be one big party," he wrote. "I hope you have a wonderful Christmas and New Year and remember, if you even have the slightest symptom, get tested!"

Manilow, a longtime smoker, has recorded and performed music for more than five decades, with a catalog that includes numerous charting singles and albums.

His hits include "Copacabana," "Mandy," "I Write The Songs," and "Looks Like We Made It."

He has remained an active touring performer into his 80s, with extended residencies in Las Vegas and frequent arena appearances.

This is not the first time health issues have forced Manilow to adjust his schedule.

In 2013, he postponed performances during his Broadway comeback due to bronchitis, USA Today reported.

In 2011, he revealed that he has atrial fibrillation, a type of irregular heartbeat, and said he had been living with the condition since at least the late 1990s or the early 2000s.

Manilow did not provide a specific timeline for his surgery but said further tests are underway to confirm doctors' assessments.