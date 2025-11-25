James Van Der Beek's Wife Gives Update on His Cancer Battle

Kimberly Van Der Beek shared a new update on her husband James Van Der Beek's health as the actor continues treatment for Stage 3 colorectal cancer.

She told supporters that he is "bouncing back" following recent setbacks.

Her comment came on Nov. 24, shortly after the actor posted a message thanking fans for their ongoing support.

In his Instagram update, James Van Der Beek appeared in the football jersey from his 1999 film "Varsity Blues," which he is now selling in signed form to help cover medical costs.

"Thank you — for the love, the prayers, the support, and for making this jersey mean something far bigger than a movie," he wrote in the post. "Endlessly grateful for all of you."

His wife responded directly beneath the update, writing, "You're a wizard. Bouncing back baby!"

Her message marked one of the most recent reassurances from the family since the actor revealed his diagnosis last year.

The jersey sale is part of a broader fundraising effort the actor launched earlier this month.

He is also auctioning personal memorabilia from "Dawson's Creek," where he played Dawson Leery for six seasons.

"I've been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear that the time is now," he shared with People.

James Van Der Beek has acknowledged the emotional difficulty of parting with items he has kept since the series ended.

He recently said nostalgia was a factor as he prepared to release costumes and set pieces, including items from the bedroom set used by his character in the show.

All proceeds from the memorabilia sale will contribute directly to his treatment expenses.

Several items in the collection have drawn significant interest. One of the highest-valued listings is the necklace worn by Katie Holmes' character, Joey, during the prom episode of the series.

Auction estimates place the value of that prop between $26,400 and $52,800. The outfit James Van Der Beek wore in the show's pilot episode is also included and is expected to sell for close to $4,000.

Former cast members have also taken steps to support the actor's recovery.

Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Busy Philipps, and others recently held a live reunion event to raise money for his medical journey. However, the actor was unable to attend due to a stomach virus.

"This is the evening I'd been looking forward to MOST since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together, way back in January," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

"So you can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission and keep me grounded at the worst possible moment."