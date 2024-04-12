'No Indication of Foul Play' in Cole Brings Plenty's Death

There is "no indication of foul play" surrounding the death of Cole Brings Plenty, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office stated Wednesday.

The 27-year-old actor, who is related to "Yellowstone" star Mo Brings Plenty, was found dead near an abandoned vehicle last week, according to the New York Post. He had been reported missing by his family on March 31. No cause of death has been given for the "1923" actor.

"This is a tragic case for everyone involved," Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart said in a statement. "Your Police Department worked very hard to investigate the incidents and worked very hard to find Cole.

"None of us could have imagined this outcome. I learned through this series of events that our Police Department must work harder to increase trust with our Native American community members."

Commenting on his experience working with Cole Brings Plenty's family, as well as other members of the Native American community, Lockhart said it made him realize the police force is "not where we need to be in partnering with a community that is very important to Lawrence’s history and to its current culture."

"This sad series of events has been shared around the world," Lockhart continued, adding that he hopes the future relationship between Native Americans and police officers "will create a relationship that will not only increase trust and understanding, but will also be a model for other communities."

Cole was last seen on Easter Sunday and reported missing on April 2. According to records reviewed by the Post, Kansas police later identified Cole as a person of interest in two criminal incidents — "Aggravated domestic battery; choke in rude manner; family member/dating relationship" and "aggravated burglary; dwelling for felony, theft, domestic violence, or sexually motivated crime."

"Lawrence Police have submitted an affidavit to the District Attorney for the arrest of Cole Brings Plenty after an incident Sunday morning at an apartment in Lawrence," the department said in a social media post Tuesday.

"This incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim. No further details will be provided."