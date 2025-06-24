'Cobra Kai' Star Martin Kove Accused of Biting Co-Star Alicia Hannah-Kim

"Cobra Kai" actor Alicia Hannah-Kim has accused her co-star, Martin Kove, of assault after he allegedly bit her.

The incident took place Sunday at Summer Con in Washington. In a police report obtained by People, Hannah-Kim, 37, claimed that Kove, 78, attacked her after she arrived to meet the cast at their booth and tapped him on the shoulder to greet him.

"Martin Kove suddenly grabbed her arm and bit her upper arm so hard it nearly drew blood, and she yelled out in pain," the documents alleged. "Once Martin Kove finished biting her arm, he grabbed her arm again and began kissing it where he had bit her."

According to the report, Hannah-Kim and her husband, Sebastian Roche, approached the "Karate Kid" star, who allegedly became aggressive and claimed he "did not do anything wrong." She then sought out a nearby law enforcement officer, who confirmed that she "had a very noticeable bite mark on her arm that was already turning blue and bruising."

When questioned by the officer, Kove "admitted to biting" Hannah-Kim and explained that "he did it out of jest," according to the report.

"He thought he was being funny, and they play fight all the time on the set of 'Cobra Kai,' and he did not think it was a big deal," the report alleged.

Hannah-Kim reportedly told Kove "how upset she was" and made it clear that "he had legitimately caused her pain," according to the complaint.

Kove allegedly responded by saying "he was just messing around" and "did not mean for it to be perceived as illegal," after both Hannah-Kim and the officer informed him that his actions were illegal and would "not be tolerated in the future."

Ultimately, Hannah-Kim opted not to press charges but asked for an official report to be filed "in case this continues." Both she and her husband provided signed affidavits and received a case number.

According to the officer's account, Kove chose not to submit a voluntary written statement. At the request of a "Cobra Kai" producer present at the event, they were "escorted out of Summer Con."

The officer stated that Kove "did indeed break the law according to the state of Washington, and this behavior will not be tolerated in the future," reported E! News.