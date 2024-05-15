Suspect Identified in Attack on Actor Steve Buscemi

Police identified a suspect wanted for an alleged assault on actor Steve Buscemi in Manhattan last week.

The incident happened as Buscemi, 66, was struck in the face while walking through Kips Bay, the New York Post reported, citing police sources.

The assailant fled the scene, but the attack was caught by surveillance cameras. NYPD released images of the suspect, who was identified as Clifton Williams, 50, WNBC reported.

Buscemi sustained minor injuries including bruising, swelling, and bleeding to his left eye. His publicist said Buscemi was "another victim of a random act of violence in the city."

"He is OK and appreciates everyone's well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to him while also walking the streets of New York," his publicist added.

A witness who asked to be identified only as Nat described the attack to The Post.

"I saw he was with a woman, and then through the corner of the window I saw him trip and fall backwards. He right away got up and ran in the opposite direction. I didn't see who hit him," she said. "It worries me for when we close because we close at 11 and it can get scary around that time."

This marks the second unprovoked attack on an actor in New York City in recent weeks.

Buscemi's "Boardwalk Empire" co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was assaulted by a homeless man who hit him in the back of the neck with a rock near Central Park's Upper East Side in April. The attacker was later identified as Xavier Israel, 27, the New York Post reported.

Israel had a record that includes arrests for two assaults and a robbery, all occurring in January 2022. At the time of the attack on Stuhlbarg, Israel was on parole for an attempted robbery.