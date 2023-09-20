Cindy Crawford Slams Oprah for Treatment in Old Interview

Cindy Crawford has called out Oprah Winfrey for an interview that took place nearly 40 years ago in which the model admitted she was made to feel like a child.

During an appearance in "The Super Models," out Wednesday on Apple TV+, Crawford reflected on her 1986 appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" during which the talk show host asked the then-20-year-old to "stand up for just a moment," Page Six reported.

"This is what I call a body," Winfrey told the audience. In the clip of the interview aired on the docuseries, Crawford then stood up and smiled.

"I was like the chattel or a child, be seen and not heard," the supermodel, now 57, recalled while looking back on the moment. "When you look at it through today's eyes, Oprah's like … 'Show us why you're worthy of being here.' "

Crawford admitted that "in the moment, [she] didn't recognize" this.

"Watching it back I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, that was so not OK, really,' " Crawford said. "Especially from Oprah!"

In the show, which includes Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington, Crawford also discussed the challenges of getting her parents to support her career choice.

"My dad really didn't understand that modeling was a real career," she said. "He thought modeling was, like, another name for prostitution."

Although Crawford initially aspired to become "a nuclear physicist or the first woman president, the two biggest jobs [she] could think of," she eventually chose a modeling career after a local photographer took her pictures as a teenager.

Crawford recalled the photoshoot during a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair.

"Doing this first shoot changed my life. The photographer encouraged me to go to Chicago to try to find an agent," she said.

"I went to Chicago, ended up signing with Elite, and from there started doing catalog shoots as well as working with Victor Skrebneski — the most important photographer in Chicago," she continued. "This one photograph opened my eyes to a whole new world and started me down the path of modeling."