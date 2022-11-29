Howard Stern Slams Oprah for 'Showing Off' Lavish Lifestyle on Instagram

Radio shock jock Howard Stern criticized Oprah Winfrey for "showing off" her overindulgent lifestyle on social media, claiming she should be "embarrassed" and "a little self-aware."

"Oprah is not embarrassed by her wealth at all. She loves showing it off on Instagram. It's [expletive] mind-blowing," Stern said during his radio show on Monday. "When you follow her on Instagram, you see her estates, her gardens, the people who service her."

Robin Quivers, Stern's co-host, interjected, saying, "Service her? She's not a car."

Stern responded, "Well, she kind of is. She's got servants and, like, people cooking, and [expletive] wild."

"You gotta be a little self-aware and know that there are people struggling out there," Stern added.

Winfrey has an estimated net worth of $3.5 billion and an annual salary of $300 million – according to celebritynetworth.com. The billionaire, like most people, often posts on social media about her life.

Meanwhile, Stern, the world's highest-paid radio host with an eight-figure annual contract with SiriusXM, has an estimated net worth of $650 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

Stern may have been annoyed by politics, much like earlier this month when the host had a meltdown over a possible Herschel Walker victory. Walker is the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia. His race is tightly contested, as Stern has hinted it would lead to a second Civil War.

"Herschel Walker. Holy [expletive]! They're saying he's going to win in Georgia. Are you [expletive] dummies? They always talk about another Civil War; well, I think there is going to be one. I mean, how the [expletive] could you elect that guy? You got to be out of your [expletive] skull," Stern said.