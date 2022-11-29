×
Howard Stern Slams Oprah for 'Showing Off' Lavish Lifestyle on Instagram

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 29 November 2022 06:15 PM EST

Radio shock jock Howard Stern criticized Oprah Winfrey for "showing off" her overindulgent lifestyle on social media, claiming she should be "embarrassed" and "a little self-aware."

"Oprah is not embarrassed by her wealth at all. She loves showing it off on Instagram. It's [expletive] mind-blowing," Stern said during his radio show on Monday. "When you follow her on Instagram, you see her estates, her gardens, the people who service her."

Robin Quivers, Stern's co-host, interjected, saying, "Service her? She's not a car."

Stern responded, "Well, she kind of is. She's got servants and, like, people cooking, and [expletive] wild."

"You gotta be a little self-aware and know that there are people struggling out there," Stern added.

Winfrey has an estimated net worth of $3.5 billion and an annual salary of $300 million – according to celebritynetworth.com. The billionaire, like most people, often posts on social media about her life.

Meanwhile, Stern, the world's highest-paid radio host with an eight-figure annual contract with SiriusXM, has an estimated net worth of $650 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

Stern may have been annoyed by politics, much like earlier this month when the host had a meltdown over a possible Herschel Walker victory. Walker is the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia. His race is tightly contested, as Stern has hinted it would lead to a second Civil War.

"Herschel Walker. Holy [expletive]! They're saying he's going to win in Georgia. Are you [expletive] dummies? They always talk about another Civil War; well, I think there is going to be one. I mean, how the [expletive] could you elect that guy? You got to be out of your [expletive] skull," Stern said.

