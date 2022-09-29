Shania Twain: Dinner With Oprah 'Went Sour' When Religion Broached

Shania Twain took to the "Table Manners" podcast to dish on some of her past experiences during her skyrocket to fame.

In the 1990s, Twain was at a dinner party with Oprah Winfrey, but things quickly turned awkward when the topic of religion came up.

The country music icon shared her experience during an appearance on the podcast, telling host Jessie Ware and her mother, Lennie, that it was one of her "most memorable dinners."

"She's such a smart lady," Twain said of Winfrey, who has interviewed her on several occasions, according to People.

"It was great to just sit and have real talks, but as soon as we started talking about religion, it all went sour. So, I said, 'Let's stop talking about religion,'" recalled Twain. "She is quite religious."

Twain does not subscribe to any belief system.

"I'm not religious in the sense that I'm dedicated to a religion. I'm much more of a spiritual person," she said. "I would say I'm a seeker."

The dinner party taught Twain an age-old lesson the hard way: "Everyone always says, 'Never talk about politics or religion,'" she said.

While Twain was open to having a conversation about their religious differences, she said "It just wasn't debatable."

"There was no room for debate, and I like to debate," she added. "Canadians like to debate everything. So, I'm like, 'Oh, OK. It's time to change the subject.'"

Winfrey has spoken multiple times in the past about her religious stance. Earlier this year, during a broadcast of "Oprah's Lifeclass," she opened up about her Christianity while having respect for all faiths.

"I am a Christian, that is my faith. I'm not asking you to be a Christian," she said, according to Christianity Today. "If you want to be one, I can show you how. But it is not required. I have respect for all faiths. All faiths. But what I'm talking about is not faith or religion. I'm talking about spirituality."

Winfrey also described her definition of spirituality during an episode of "Spiritual Solutions" which featured new-age spiritual leader Deepak Chopra.

"My definition [of spirituality] is living your life with an open heart, through love ... allowing yourself to align with the values of tolerance, acceptance, of harmony, of cooperation and reverence for life," Winfrey said. "There is a force energy consciousness divine thread, I believe, that connects spiritually to all of us, to something greater than ourselves."