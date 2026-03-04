Christina Applegate Left Brad Pitt for Rock Star

Actor Christina Applegate identified the rock musician she left Brad Pitt for at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards, revealing in a new memoir that it was Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach.

Applegate recounted the incident in her memoir, "You With the Sad Eyes," where she reflects on the widely discussed MTV awards moment. For years, Applegate had acknowledged leaving Pitt during the event but had not publicly identified the person with whom she left.

During a 2015 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Applegate confirmed the story was true while declining to name the man involved.

She also stated at the time that she never dated Pitt afterward and that she did not pursue a relationship with the mystery man after the event.

In her memoir, cited by Entertainment Weekly, Applegate recounted that the MTV appearance took place while she was 17 and gaining attention for her role as Kelly Bundy on "Married…With Children."

She wrote that she asked Pitt, then 25 and early in his acting career, to accompany her to the awards after their friendship evolved.

"We had been platonic pals for the longest time," Applegate wrote. "He'd often swing by my 750-square-foot row house with a tiny door, and we'd have barbecues and hang out, always part of a much bigger group."

Their social circle included other young performers, among them Johnny Depp, for whom Applegate said she initially had stronger feelings. Over time, however, her perspective on Pitt changed.

"One day I took another look at Brad and thought, 'Hmm...' Apparently, he did the same, and so I invited him to the awards," she wrote.

Applegate described Pitt as "the perfect date," noting he offered to pick up her mother, Nancy Priddy, and her best friend at the time, Lori Allison, while she arrived earlier for rehearsals.

Despite arriving with Pitt, Applegate said her attention during the event shifted elsewhere.

"I felt so powerful and sure of myself for once that when the awards show was over, I left with Sebastian Bach, not Brad Pitt," she wrote. "I had spent all night staring at Bach, who was then a long-haired hunk fronting the band Skid Row. I hate to put it like this, but Brad back then was still making his way as an actor, and he wasn't yet THE Brad Pitt, the man of so many people's dreams."

Pitt still drove Applegate's mother and Allison home afterward. Applegate wrote that tensions rose during that trip.

"Apparently, at a gas station on the way, Brad almost got into a fight with a bunch of gang members, and, not surprisingly, was subsequently very mad at me," she said. "We didn't talk for many years after that."

Applegate also recounted that Pitt later shared the episode with "two of his movie star girlfriends," who asked her if she was "the girl who left Brad behind at the MTV Video Music Awards."

In the memoir, Applegate said they eventually reconciled. Pitt, she added, agreed that she had been young at the time.

"He agreed that I'd been a kid, and though he'd deserved much better, it was time to forgive the child who dumped him for the lead singer of Skid Row," she wrote. "Of course, Brad is now THE Brad Pitt, and Sebastian Bach . . . well, he still has long hair, I guess."