Christina Applegate Hospitalized Over 30 Times Amid MS Battle

Christina Applegate has opened up about the toll multiple sclerosis (MS) has taken on her health, revealing she has been hospitalized more than 30 times since her diagnosis.

Speaking on the "MeSsy" podcast, the "Dead to Me" star detailed her ongoing struggles with severe symptoms.

"For three years, since I was diagnosed, I've been in the hospital upward of 30 times from throwing up and diarrhea and pain," she said, according to E! News.

"That is unimaginable, OK? They've done every test known to man on me, put so much radiation into my body from CT scans to everything else," Applegate, 53, added.

After years of doctors dismissing her concerns since her 2021 diagnosis, Applegate has now connected her ongoing gastro issues to her MS, a chronic autoimmune disease affecting the central nervous system, brain, and spinal cord.

"And literally just in the last month, I have figured it out," she said. "Now, maybe this isn't what's happening, but I'm just going to tell you this. Talk to your doctor about motility issues, OK. Because one of the things with MS is that it slows down our organs, you know, not like completely, but there is a slowing of the function of your organs."

Applegate has been open about her struggles with MS, previously sharing that the severe leg pain she endured during a relapse was so intense that she struggled to walk or even shower.

"My legs have never been this bad, so I don't know what's going on," she said in a 2024 episode of the "MeSsy" podcast. "Like, no energy. Legs are just done. I can't get circulation. I can't get them to stop hurting."

During the podcast, Applegate described her struggle to walk even short distances without feeling like she might fall. She explained the "insane tingling" sensation she experienced from her lower back down.

Applegate also previously spoke about her battle with the debilitating disease in an interview on "Good Morning America," saying that she lived in "a kind of hell."

"I'm not out a lot, so this is a little difficult just for my system," she said at the time. "But, of course, the support is wonderful, and I'm really grateful."