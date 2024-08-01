Christina Applegate Admits to Having Plastic Surgery

Christina Applegate admitted to having plastic surgery after an unnamed film producer suggested she had the "bags" under her eyes removed.

The actor, 52, opened up about the experience during Tuesday's episode of her "MeSsy" podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

"At 27 years old, I was on a show and one of the producers, very famous people who did a very famous show as well, said, 'Hey, we're having trouble lighting under your eyes. Your bags under your eyes are so big,'" Applegate said according to People, noting that it was a "hereditary thing."

The producer then suggested she have them surgically removed.

From that point, Applegate said she began to feel a sense of "shame." Worsening the situation, she also felt like she was not in the position to push back at the time.

"And you know what I did? At 27 years old, I had the only plastic surgery I've ever had was to remove the bags under my eyes," she said.

Earlier this year, Applegate, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021, said during her podcast that she previously had liposuction on her legs. She was 26 at the time.

"I had a teeny, teeny, tiny, teeny, bit of fat on my leg in the back. And our doctor actually performed this surgery on me," the Emmy winner said at the time, according to People.

Applegate also revealed that she had battled with anorexia during her 10-year run on "Married with Children."

"I wanted my bones to be sticking out, so I didn't eat," she said.

Applegate was 15 and the show had just launched when her mother put her in Weight Watchers.

"She was always competitive," Applegate said. "If I got down to 110 [pounds], she'd be like, 'How'd you do it?' And the reason was, I had an eating disorder. I would eat five almonds in a day. And if I had six, I would cry and I wouldn't want to leave the house. And that stuck with me for years and years and years."