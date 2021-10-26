Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Travels With Late Son Jack's Ashes

Chrissy Teigen has shared that she and her family travel with their late son Jack's ashes — a practice that her and husband John Legend's daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, like to be involved in.

Teigen and Legend announced in September 2020 that they had lost their unborn son Jack, and in an interview with Scary Mommy, Teigen said that keeping his ashes with them was one way of preserving his memory.

"We told them that we lost him, but it wasn't really until we got his ashes back, I think, that they started to be able to say, 'OK, this happened. Here he is now. He didn't make it,'" Teigen said. "It was something for them to be able to put a story to, where we could say, 'OK, Jack is in here and he is going to stay with us.

''And maybe one day we might release him. And he loves that we still think about him, and he loves that we're still emotional about him, but more than anything, he loves that we talk about him. That makes him really excited and really happy.' So they know that he's still very much a part of our lives."

In the interview, Teigen further explained that she and her kids often spoke about Jack, adding that they felt comfortable with him "always being around."

"Whether we go on a vacation or something, they always say, 'Don't forget baby Jack,'" she said. "And then I have to pack him up. And then we get to where we're going, they're like, 'Oh, my gosh, he must be thirsty.' This might sound crazy to people, but they'll put a little glass of water next to his little box of ashes. And they really love being a part of it."

Earlier this year, Teigen told Ellen DeGeneres that her pregnancy loss led her to the path of sobriety. The model and cookbook author has previously admitted to drinking too much and recently revealed that she was "basically a functioning alcoholic" at one point, but after losing Jack, she ditched alcohol.

"It was a really transformative thing for me and in a way it really saved me, because I don't think that I would've discovered therapy and then sobriety and this path of feeling good about myself and feeling like a new person," she said, via People.