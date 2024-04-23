WATCH TV LIVE

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Demolish Historic LA Home

Tuesday, 23 April 2024 01:26 PM EDT

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger faced blowback for demolishing an architecturally significant house they bought last year.

The couple purchased the Zimmerman House in Los Angeles' Brentwood area for $12.5 million in January 2023 through a private transaction, according to People. Subsequently, they razed the midcentury structure, designed by renowned architect Craig Ellwood, and began the construction of a new residence.

The Zimmerman House was previously owned by Sam Rolfe, co-creator of many iconic TV series such as "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." and "Have Gun — Will Travel," and his wife Hilda, who remained there for three decades following Sam's death in 1993.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were reportedly attracted to the property due to its close proximity to a house owned by Schwarzenegger's mother, Maria Shriver.

The Los Angeles Conservancy highlighted the demolition on Instagram, noting that the 1950 Zimmerman House is "a noteworthy example of Modernist design from this era." The post added that the house was identified as "potentially historic," but "no protections are currently afforded."

Permit records indicate that the new house, replacing the demolished Zimmerman House, is designed by LA architect Ken Ungar, known for his modern farmhouse-style mansions. The two-story home will feature amenities including a backyard swimming pool and a pool house or cabana.

A representative for Pratt did not immediately respond to People’s request for comment.

The demolition has been met with backlash online.

"Unbelievable the notoriously onerous City of LA doesn’t allow anyone to do anything that makes actual sense - Allowed this midcentury modern house to be TORN DOWN," wrote realtor Julie Chang on X.

"It's sad to see icons of modernism needlessly destroyed by insensitive McMansion seekers," wrote designer David Hill.

"Maybe i'm different but i would have a hard time sleeping soundly if i spent $12.5 million on this house only to tear it down," TV writer Caitie Delaney added.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 23 April 2024 01:26 PM
