Chris Pratt Denies Attending Controversial Hillsong Church

Chris Pratt has denied having any association with the controversial Hillsong Church, whose leading figures have espoused anti-LGBTQ+ views.

"I never went to Hillsong," the actor said in a Men's Health cover story. "I've never actually been to Hillsong. I don't know anyone from that church."

In 2019, Pratt faced backlash after he spoke about his faith with Stephen Colbert during an appearance on "The Late Show." Shortly after, Elliot Page slammed him on Twitter, writing: "Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?" according to Deadline. In response, Pratt issued a statement telling fans he believed in free love.

"It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which 'hates a certain group of people' and is 'infamously anti-LGBTQ,' " Pratt said at the time. "Nothing could be further from the truth. I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgment of their fellow man."

Speaking with Men's Health, Pratt, who confirmed that he attends Zoe Church, explained why he did not denounce Hillsong amid the backlash.

"I'm gonna, like, throw a church under the bus?" he said, adding, "If it's like the Westboro Baptist Church, that's different."

Pratt also shared his wider views on organized religion, which he said has been "oppressive" for "a long time."

"I didn't know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I'm not a religious person," Pratt said.

"I think there's a distinction between being religious adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God, and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred," he added.

"Whatever it is," the actor continued. "The evil that's in the heart of every single man has glommed onto the back of religion and come along for the ride."