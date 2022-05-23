Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt Welcome Second Child

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcomed their second child.

The couple made the announcement Sunday on social media, revealing their second daughter’s name and providing a health update for fans.

"We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt," the couple wrote in a combined statement. "Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful."

Schwarzenegger and Pratt met in 2018 while attending church and married in June 2019 after a six-month engagement. They welcomed their first daughter, Lyla Maria, in August 2020.

In a 2021 interview with Today, Schwarzenegger said they would keep their daughter’s face off social media so she could live a normal childhood.

"I think that one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible," Schwarzenegger said, adding that, as a result, she and her siblings could focus on creating their own identities and not be bound by their parents' fame.

"And I think that was such an incredible gift to have given us kids," she said. Schwarzenegger explained that she and Pratt were on the same page in giving their children that same privacy.

"It's something that's really important to my husband and I to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show much of them on social media," she said.

Last year, Pratt, who shares son Jack, 9, with his ex-wife Anna Faris, came under fire for an Instagram post in which he gushed over Schwarzenegger and their "healthy" daughter.

Schwarzenegger and Faris' son suffered from a cerebral hemorrhage after being born prematurely.

The post in question features a photo of Pratt and Schwarzenegger sitting on a couch together. Pratt is smiling at the camera while his wife stares lovingly at him.

"Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?" Pratt captioned the post. "We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!"