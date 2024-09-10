Selena Gomez Unable to Carry Own Children Due to 'Medical Issues'

Selena Gomez is unable to give birth due to health issues preventing her from safely carrying a pregnancy to term, posing risks to both her and the baby.

The former Disney star opened up about her health struggles in an interview with Vanity Fair, saying she had hoped to start a family by age 35.

"I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can't carry my own children," she said. "I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."

Gomez, 32, did not mention her specific health condition in the interview but has previously discussed being diagnosed with lupus in 2015, an autoimmune disease that attacks the body's tissues. In 2017, she received a kidney transplant due to complications from the disease, and in 2020, she revealed a diagnosis of bipolar disorder following a severe mental health episode.

During a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Gomez said she was taking medications to help her manage bipolar disorder which may prevent her from having a safe pregnancy.

"That's a very big, big, present thing in my life," she said.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Gomez also revealed she "probably wouldn't be here" if her mother had not been adopted.

"I don't know what her life would've been like. She and I are very thankful for how life played out," she said.

Addressing not being able to carry a child to term, Gomez said she would still consider becoming a parent via another route such as adoption or surrogacy.

"It's not necessarily the way I envisioned it," she said. "I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I'm in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me," she said.

"It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I'm one of those people. I'm excited for what that journey will look like, but it'll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don't care. It'll be mine. It'll be my baby."