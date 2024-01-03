Selena Gomez Hints at Retirement From Music: I'm Tired

Selena Gomez has said that she may retire from music after releasing "one more" album.

The former Disney star, 31, admitted she wanted to narrow her interests to just acting while reflecting on her career during an appearance on the latest episode of the "SmartLess" podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett.

"I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun," she said while recalling how her career as a singer took off, according to Deadline. "But I was doing my TV show at the same time [Wizards] and I just found it really fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more I'm kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on."

Gomez also opened up about her mental health and how trying to navigate a heavy workload at a young age took a toll.

"I went to a mental institute and canceled one of my tours" due to the challenges of the work overload, she revealed. "It just got to me because I love working and it distracts me from bad things."

Gomez explained that she has now reached a point in her career where she wants to focus on her acting.

"I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting," she said.

Replying to comments made by the podcast hosts about her musical talent and how she didn't have to pick either, Gomez said, "You're right, but I am going to want to chill because I'm tired."

During her appearance on "SmartLess," Gomez also shared how she first got into singing after her hit Disney Channel series "Wizards of Waverly Place."

"Disney is, it's safe to say, a machine and, in a way, forcefully requires that I know how to sing so I could sing the theme song [of a show]. They know how to package someone and make it a whole triple threat thing," she said.

Disney then asked if she would record an album, which Gomez "thought would be fun."

"I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else," she said.

"I don't think I'm the best singer but I do know how to tell stories and I love being able to make songs," she continued.