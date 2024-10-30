Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Split, Call Off Engagement

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have gone their separate ways after three years together as a couple, according to reports.

Several sources confirmed to People that they had called off their engagement.

The pair were first linked after meeting on Kravitz's directorial debut, "Blink Twice," in which Tatum had a leading role. They got engaged last year.

The spotlight now falls on an Instagram post Tatum shared weeks earlier in which he gushed over Kravitz and their future together.

"This little sweet. She So tired bro. Every time I wondered if she'd break…. She just kept going and going and going," he wrote at the time. "Always on the dig for truth. She pour'd every single ounce of her into this film. I'm so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. forever. Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know. Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I'll never blink. Let's go. #blinktwice."

Last month it emerged that Tatum and ex-wife Jenna Dewan had finalized their divorce, reaching a settlement six years after their breakup and avoiding a December trial, according to People.

Both waived spousal support, the outlet noted, bringing an end to a years-long divorce proceeding that saw the estranged couple clash over profits generated from the "Magic Mike" franchise, which stars Tatum.

Tatum and Dewan first connected while filming "Step Up" in 2006 and got engaged in 2008. They tied the knot in Malibu in 2009 and in 2013 welcomed their daughter, Everly. The pair split in 2018, with Dewan filing for divorce later that October.

Dewan's lawyers claimed during the divorce that "Magic Mike" was created while she and Tatum were together, and that marital funds were used to help finance it. Tatum's team argued he never hid money or refused to give Dewan her share of their joint assets.

No further details pertaining to the finalizing of their divorce was made available.

Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee, and they have two children together: Callum, 4, and baby Rhiannon, born in June.