Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence on Ben Affleck Divorce: Almost Took Me Out

Jennifer Lopez has broken her silence on her split from Ben Affleck.

The pair were engaged in the early 2000s but called it off. They rekindled their relationship in 2021 and got married the following year. Lopez however, filed for divorce on Aug. 20, which marked their two-year wedding anniversary.

Reflecting on the split, Lopez said during an interview with comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine that despite the pain she felt from the breakup, she did not regret it "for one second."

"That doesn't mean it didn't almost take me out for good. It almost did," she continued. "But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, '[expletive], that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, God. I'm sorry it took me so long. I'm sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it. You had to hit me really hard over the head with a [expletive] sledgehammer. You dropped the house on me. Don't have to do it again.'"

The actor and singer told Glaser that although she "finally got it," it did not mean she had "everything figured out."

Lopez previously spoke about the heartache she experienced when she and Affleck called off their first engagement in 2004.

"Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life," she said in an interview with Apple Music at the time. "I honestly felt like I was going to die."

Lopez went on to describe how their split sent her on a "spiral for the next 18 years" where she felt like she "just couldn't get it right."

"But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending," she added at the time. "It has the most 'would never happen in Hollywood' ending."