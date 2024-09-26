Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Settle Divorce After 6 Years

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have finalized their divorce, reaching a settlement six years after their breakup and avoiding a December trial, according to People.

Both waived spousal support, the outlet noted, bringing an end to a years-long divorce proceeding that saw the estranged couple clash over profits generated from the "Magic Mike" franchise, which stars Tatum.

Tatum, 44, and Dewan, 43, first connected while filming "Step Up" in 2006 and got engaged in 2008. They tied the knot in Malibu in 2009 and in 2013 welcomed their daughter, Everly. The pair split in 2018, with Dewan filing for divorce later that October.

Dewan's lawyers claimed during the divorce that "Magic Mike" was created while she and Tatum were together, and that marital funds were used to help finance it. Tatum’s team argued he never hid money or refused to give Dewan her share of their joint assets.

No further details pertaining to the finalizing of their divorce was made available.

Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee, and they have two children together: Callum, 4, and baby Rhiannon, born in June. Tatum is engaged to Zoë Kravitz, his "Blink Twice" director, who he has been linked to since 2021.

The following year, she opened up to The Wall Street Journal about what intrigued her about Tatum.

"I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that," she said at the time, according to E! News. "That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right."

Kravitz admitted it was one of the reasons why Tatum was her primary selection to join the cast.

"When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself," she said. "I'm really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way."

Tatum would ultimately become her pillar of support during filming.

"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever," she shared in a separate interview with GQ cited by E! News, "he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet."